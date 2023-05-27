Updated rules, limits and costs for awnings in single houses or condominiums and bonuses available in 2023

What are the updated rules, limits and cost of single or condominium awnings and bonuses available in 2023? There are several rules in force in 2023 relating to the installation or replacement of awnings, both in a single and independent house and in a condominium house, just as there are also several bonuses that can still be used. Let’s see what they are in detail.

According to the provisions of the regulations in force, for the installation of awnings in the house, whether it is a condominium or awnings to be placed in a single house, there are some rules to follow and especially when it comes to installing awnings in condominium houses.

If it is indeed true that the installation of an awning, both in a single house and in a condominium house, is part of the free building interventionsso you don’t need permits and special administrative authorizations and you just need to present the communication sworn by a qualified technician (CILA) and not even inform the condominium administrator of the installation of the awnings, some limits could be set for awnings in the condominium.

In fact, when you decide to put awnings in a condominium house or just change them, it’s good to know that you must always respect the provisions regarding the architectural decoration of the condominium building. Condominiums are, in fact, free to put awnings on the balcony, but to respect the architectural decorum of a condominium building, you should choose an awning model similar to that of the other condominiums, with a similar color and similar size and type , so as not to alter the so-called architectural decoration of the building.

This is a limit that is clearly not foreseen for those who decide to put awnings in a single house and who have complete freedom to choose the model they prefer. Another limit valid for those who have to put up or replace awnings in the house in a condominium but not valid for those who have to put up awnings in a single house is possibly the one provided for by contractual regulationthat is what is stipulated between the builder and the owners at the time of the purchase of the house.

The contractual regulation can, in fact, impose colors, dimensions and even the fabric to be used for the awning and these are obligations that condominiums must always respect and which cannot be avoided, otherwise they run the risk of having to remove the awning because it does not respect the provisions of the contractual regulation.

The costs to install or replace awnings in a single house or condominium vary according to various factors. In fact, there are no fixed costs for putting awnings in the house because there are no single models but costs change based on models, types, fabrics, sizes, etc.

Based on the types of awnings available on the market, the costs that change can on average be the following:

for panel curtains, convenient for small spaces, the costs range from around 50-60 euros per meter to even over 100-150 euros;

for roller blinds, awnings that wind around a metal part located in the upper part and which open with the fabric stretched out on a tubular rod located in the lower part, which can be opened and closed both manually and manually electronic, with costs between about 80 euros for curtains of 120 x 250 centimeters up to about 200 euros;

for packet awnings, made up of an aluminum structure fixed to front posts for sliding the fabric, which can be opened and closed both manually and electronically, the costs vary between 50-60 euros per meter and about 100 euros for the more expensive types;

for curtains in acrylic fabric, a fabric that guarantees water repellency, prevents the formation of mold and guarantees excellent protection from the sun, the average costs are around 60-70 euros per metre;

for canopy awnings, which can be up to 4 meters long, the price is around 200 euros;

for drop-down awnings, which are awnings that descend vertically, the costs are around 80 euros;

for perogetende (which allow you to have a canopy that can be opened or closed when you want and also pergotendes can be of different materials, for example in polycarbonate, or in fabric, or in transparent vinyl or in PVC) the costs fluctuate between 80 and about 500 euros per square meter.

There are several bonuses available in 2023 to put awnings in a single house or in a condominium, but under the condition of complying with certain conditions and requirements. The first bonus available for those who decide to put or change awnings in a single house or in a condominium house is theecobonus, which provides for a tax deduction of 50% of the expenditure incurred up to 60,000 euros per real estate unit to be divided into 10 equal annual installments, valid for the purchase and installation of all the sunscreens required by law for protection from sunlight, for which it applies to the installation of vertical blinds, roller, Venetian, external blinds with folding or rotating arms, shutters, blinds for skylights, and casement, Venetian or folding shutters.

In particular, to obtain the eco-bonus, the awnings must be of the following types:

mobile screen, which can be opened and closed;

shielding to be applied outside the window or integrated in it or placed inside it;

solar shading to protect a glass surface.

By consulting the Enea website, you can learn about all the specific technical requirements that sunscreens must meet in order to benefit from the bonus, namely: possess, if applicable, a CE marking, and comply with national and local laws and regulations on the subject of safety and of energy efficiency.

The costs eligible for the eco-bonus to put up awnings also include those relating to:

dismantling and disposal of old shielding systems;

supply, assembly and installation of products;

professional assistance for the necessary technical documentation, for the supervision of the works, etc.;

provisional and ancillary works.

To get the ecobonus to put alone in a single house or in a condominium house, you must submit the application on the Enea website within 90 days of the date of the end of the works or testing, with the related documents attached.

The Superbonus 110%-90% is also available to put awnings in a single house or in a condominiumbecause these are systems that act on the energy performance of the building.

However, to take advantage of the 90% superbonus, the installation of awnings in the house must be carried out together with driving works, which are thermal insulation of the opaque elements involving at least 25% of the dispersing surface of the entire building, and replacement winter air conditioning systems (exclusively of the centralized type for condominiums) with condensing boilers (with efficiency at least equal to product class A), or with heat pumps (also in hybrid function).