Updated Schedule for Hangzhou Asian Games Released: Version 2.3 Adjusts Dates and Days for Various Games

Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee Releases Version 2.3 of General Schedule

On August 19, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee unveiled version 2.3 of the Hangzhou Asian Games General Schedule. This updated version comes after the confirmation by the technical representatives of each event during the third registration.

Compared to version 2.2 of the general schedule, version 2.3 brings some significant changes in terms of dates and days for certain sports. The schedule adjustments include cricket, hockey, football, water polo, volleyball, beach volleyball, sepak takraw, roller skating, and handball. These changes reflect the dynamic nature of the organizing committee’s efforts to ensure the smooth execution of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

To stay updated on the schedule of each event, viewers can visit the official website of the Hangzhou Asian Games at https://www.hangzhou2022.cn/sssg/ssxm/. It is important to note that some items are still being adjusted, and the details will be available prior to the start of each event.

Hangzhou Asian Games General Schedule Version 2.3 is organized by venue and project, allowing participants and spectators to keep track of the various events accordingly.

