Upgraded Barrier-Free Buses Enhance Accessibility for Hangzhou’s Asian Paralympic Games

Hangzhou Upgrades 197 Buses for Asian Paralympic Games

Hangzhou, China – Hangzhou Public Transport Group has completed the upgrade of 197 barrier-free buses in preparation for the upcoming Asian Paralympic Games. The buses are primarily responsible for transporting athletes and officials to and from the Asian Paralympic Village and competition venues.

The renovation and upgrade of the buses included the installation of wheelchair spaces and safety features. The 12-meter buses can accommodate up to 6 wheelchairs, while the 10-meter buses can accommodate up to 4 wheelchairs. Special safety belts and backrests have been installed in the wheelchair spaces to ensure a safe and comfortable ride for the athletes.

To accommodate more wheelchairs, the seats in the middle area of the bus have been removed, and the seats at the rear have been reserved. The buses also feature a barrier-free connection platform made of anti-slip material for easy access for wheelchair users.

Hangzhou Public Transport Group has made rapid changes to ensure the smooth transportation of athletes and officials during the 4th Asian Paralympic Games. The upgraded buses will provide essential transportation support services for the duration of the games.

The 4th Asian Paralympic Games are set to begin on October 14th in Hangzhou, China. The games will feature athletes from across the continent competing in a variety of sports.

Tags: wheelchair, bus group, modification, Games for the Disabled

Editor: Liu Fei

Share this: Facebook

X

