It was 10:19 a.m. (French time) when Clarisse Agbégnénou got back on an individual competition tatami, this Friday in Tel Aviv. In -63 kg, the category which consecrated her Olympic champion in the summer of 2021 in Tokyo. In the wake of the double gold, by mixed teams on July 31, 2021, the Frenchwoman had taken a maternity break.
After two fights in -70 kg (to avoid a diet while she was still breastfeeding her daughter born on June 15) and an injury (right knee) with her Red Star club of Champigny-sur-Marne, during the team event in Gori, Georgia on November 26, Agbégnénou (currently 19th in the world rankings) had taken the time to heal. His individual comeback was therefore scheduled for this Friday at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam.
The five-time -63 kg world champion was enterprising from the start against the modest Mongolian Darkhanbatbayar (124th in the world), “ipponized” when there was 1’18” left in the 4 minutes of the fight.
A contested fight without the presence on the chair of his new referent coach in the France team, Ludovic Delacotte, who took over from Larbi Benboudaoud, in the wake of the 2021 Olympics.
The consequence of the athlete’s refusal to wear the judogi of the brand of the Federation partner (Adidas) but that of his personal partner (Mizuno). Despite tough discussions, particularly with his agent, no solution has yet been found. So that the French Federation had meant, Thursday by email, to the technical executives, that as national executives, they could not coach an athlete in the event that he or she did not wear the official judogi of the Federation. .