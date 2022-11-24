Home Sports Uruguay-South Korea 0-0 | Qatar 2022 World Cup
Uruguay-South Korea 0-0 | Qatar 2022 World Cup

It is the fourth goalless draw of the World Cup, the South American favorites betray against the Asians

In the first match of Group H of Qatar 2022, at the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan, South Korea, on paper the Cinderella of the group, stops Uruguay on a goalless draw, already the fourth 0-0 of this World Cup. At 17 for the other match in Group H, Portugal and Ghana are on the field at the 974 Stadium.

November 24th – 3.55pm

