Uruguayan idea for the midfield, Roma aim for a Brazilian striker

Il Torino Evaluate different players playing in the Bundesliga for next season. Vagnati went several times on a mission to Germany in order to view players deemed suitable for Juric. Among them is Rodrigo ZalazarUruguayan playmaker for Shalke04. The born in 1999 is not a staple of the German club, but he is a player on whom the grenade club is ready to betconvinced that with Juric he will grow further.

The Roma for his part, he has targeted a Brazilian striker. It’s about Marcos LeonardoSantos pointer. Also in this case, the Giallorossi observers are ready to bet on the player’s skills. Let’s see, therefore, which are the most interesting negotiations in this phase.

Sutalo alla Fiorentina: 40%

The Fiorentina is looking for a centre-back for next season and has reopened channels with Dinamo Zagreb for Josip Sutalo. The Croatian had already been followed last summer, but nothing came of it. Born in 2000, Burdisso and Pradè like Sutalo a lot. The two were on a mission to Croatia several times to view it and were convinced of the worth of the investment. Sutalo has a valuation of 20 million euros and a contract until 2027, so it is an expensive investment, but on which everyone is ready to bet. For this reason, Viola is trying to find the key to a negotiation that would give the Italian a reinforcement of quality.

Zalazar to Turin: 35%

Il Torino is strongly interested in Rodrigo Zalazar. The Uruguayan midfielder from Shalke04 is showing off this season, despite his team’s championship. His contract expires in 2026 and the valuation is around 7 million. Vagnati is evaluating his candidacy for next season because Zalazar can play both in midfield and as an attacking midfielder and would represent an important resource for Juric. Second Tuttosport, the grenade scouts are following Zalzar with interest. There may be news soon.

Torreira to Lazio: 35%

The Lazio for next year he wants a quality director and Tare is back up turret. Milan also likes the Uruguayan a lot and it is a specific request from Sarri. Galatasaray want 15 million euros for their player, an amount that the biancocelesti would take from the sale of Milinkovic-Savic. For his part, the former Fiorentina player wants to return to Italy, so he could prove to be an important transfer ally.

Marcos Leonardo to Roma: 10%

The Roma would have targeted the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo. The player, born in 2003, has scored 8 goals and 2 assists in the 20 seasonal games played so far with the Santos shirt. The Brazilian has a 100 million release clause, but his market valuation is around 20 million. Sporting Lisbon has already jumped on Marcos Leonardo, but the game is wide open.

Go to Napoli: 10%

Cristiano Giuntoli would have put in the viewfinder Gabriel Veigatalent born in 2002 of Celta Vigo. The Spaniard has scored 9 goals in 31 games, showing crack skills. His valuation is already 30 million. As reported by SportitaliaGiuntoli would have seen this attacking midfielder several times who in Liga already consider part of the new Iberian golden generation. The negotiation does not appear to be the simplest, given the player’s evaluation, but the Neapolitan DS is not new to shots of this type.

