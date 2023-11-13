Uruguay’s Marcelo Bielsa announces official call-up for CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Uruguay National Team Calls Luis Suárez for Upcoming Qualifiers Against Argentina and Bolivia

Marcelo Bielsa, the coach of the Uruguay National Team, has announced the official call-up for their upcoming matches against Argentina and Bolivia in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The most notable inclusions in the squad are the return of Luis Suárez, José María Giménez, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Luis Suárez, who has not been previously summoned by Bielsa, has been included in the squad along with central defender José María Giménez and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Edinson Cavani remains sidelined since Bielsa took over.

The last time these players appeared for the national team was during Uruguay’s farewell match to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Uruguay claimed a 2-0 victory over Ghana, with goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Uruguay will face Argentina on Thursday at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera stadium and will close against Bolivia on November 21 at the Centenario Stadium.

Unfortunately, Nahitan Nández and Brian Rodríguez will miss the upcoming games due to injury.

Here is the complete list of the Uruguayan national team squad:

– Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, Franco Israel

– Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Sebastián Cáceres, Guillermo Varela, José María Giménez, Matías Viña, Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araujo

– Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolas de la Cruz, Augustin Cannobio, Facundo Torres, Maximilian Araújo, Facundo Pellistri, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Felipe Carballo

– Strikers: Darwin Nunez, Cristian Olivera, Federico Viñas, Luis Suarez