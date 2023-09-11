Uruguay’s National Soccer Team Prepares for Game Against Ecuador Following Victory Against Chile

Uruguay National Football Team Returns to Training After Victory Against Chile

After a strong 3-1 victory against Chile in the opening match of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the Uruguay national football team wasted no time and returned to training this Sunday to prepare for their upcoming game against Ecuador. The team is set to travel to Ecuador on Monday via charter flight, departing from Carrasco International Airport at 1:00 p.m. local time, and heading towards Guayaquil.

Upon their arrival in Ecuador, the Uruguayan delegation will be staying at the Oro Verde hotel, where they will be based before moving to Quito for the match. Despite their triumph against Chile, head coach Bielsa remains aware of the challenging task that lies ahead, having said, “Ecuador is a very brave team, with players who have obviously grown and reached important places in European football.” He emphasized their defensive strength and ability to create options in attack, describing them as a difficult team to face.

Following the successful result in the opening fixture, Bielsa is expected to maintain a similar starting lineup against Ecuador. The team is likely to consist of players such as Sergio Rochet, Nahitan Nández, Sebastián Cáceres, Matías Viña, Joaquín Piquerez, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolás de la Cruz, Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Núñez, and Maximiliano Araújo.

After the first round of qualifiers, Uruguay joins Argentina and Brazil at the top of the competition with three points each. Paraguay and Peru have accumulated one point, while Bolivia and Chile are yet to secure any points. Ecuador faces a minus three points due to a sanction.

On Tuesday, the Uruguay national team, known as La Celeste, will face off against Ecuador’s team, led by Spanish coach Félix Sánchez Bas, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito. The same day will also see matches between Bolivia and Argentina, Venezuela and Paraguay, Chile and Colombia, as well as Peru against Brazil.

Football fans around the world eagerly await these thrilling matchups as teams vie for a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup.

