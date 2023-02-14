Balloons and accusations of espionage fly between the United States and China, fanning the flames, already high, of tension between the two superpowers. And while in the land of the X-Files and ET the mystery of ‘unidentified flying objects’ has begun to fuel all sorts of speculation – so much so that the White House has had to reassure that the landing of aliens on earth is not imminent – the Republicans attack Joe Biden.

A week after the downing of the Chinese balloon off South Carolina, Beijing strikes back by accusing Washington of sending the same type of spy devices into its skies more than 10 times since January 2022. “Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown over China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin thundered, warning the United States to “change course and introspect instead of slandering China.” An accusation that of Beijing in Washington firmly rejected by the White House. “There is none of our surveillance activity in the Chinese skies”, made clear the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirby, rejecting the insinuations to the sender. “We have established that Beijing has a program of high-flying balloons to gather intelligence information linked to the Chinese army”, he underlined, assuring that the Biden administration “is studying the program carefully”.

Furthermore, according to Washington’s assessment, “Chinese spy balloons have flown through dozens of countries on multiple continents around the world, including some of our closest allies”. Meanwhile, in recent days the Pentagon has identified and destroyed three other ‘flying objects’ – over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron, Michigan – about which, however, very little is still known. “They were flying at a lower altitude and posed a risk to commercial air traffic, which is why they were shot down,” Kirby explained, adding that “even if there are no indications that the aircraft were spying, we cannot rule it out”.

As for the recovery of the debris, the White House official explained that the operations are hampered “by the weather conditions and the frozen waters” into which they fell. While waiting for more information on the latest downed aircraft, the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, General Glen VanHerck, sent social media into a tailspin with a statement on the possible extraterrestrial origin of the aircraft. “At the moment nothing can be ruled out, which is why we are calling them objects and not balloons”, declared the commander, igniting the imagination of UFO enthusiasts so much that the White House, half-jokingly, had to reassure the Americans that “there is no sign of alien or extraterrestrial activity related to the unidentified objects” shot down by the Pentagon in recent days, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre assured, joking about being an ET enthusiast

From the little news leaked so far it has emerged that the last three objects shot down are the size of cars while the Chinese spy balloon is equivalent to three buses. As for the shape, the aircraft shot down over Michigan would have an octagonal structure, while the one destroyed over the skies of Canada cylindrical. Meanwhile, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is studying the possibility of a bilateral talk with CPC diplomacy chief Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich security conference from 17 to 19 February to ease tensions, the ‘balloon-gate ‘ Pressure from Republicans is increasing on the Biden administration, who reproach the president for not having destroyed the Chinese spy balloon sooner and complain of a lack of transparency on the latest events.

Read the full article on ANSA.it