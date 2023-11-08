US Grand Prix: Haas launch right of review into Williams’ Alex Albon

Alex Albon finished ninth at the United States Grand Prix, 3.2 seconds ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in 11th

Haas have launched a petition for a right of review of the results of the United States Grand Prix.

The US team’s case relates to potential track limits transgressions by Williams driver Alex Albon, who finished ninth in the race on 22 October.

A hearing will be held at 14:00 UK time on 8 November to discuss the evidence.

Haas have to prove that there is a “significant and relevant new element unavailable at the time” in order for the merits of the case be discussed.

If it is decided that Haas’ case does not meet that threshold, the allegations against Albon will not be examined and the result will stand.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg finished 11th in the race, 3.2 seconds behind Albon.

Should Albon be found guilty of exceeding track limits at Turn Six more often than permitted, the likely penalty would be five seconds added to his race time, which would promote Hulkenberg into the final points position.

Albon was investigated after the race on the subject of track limits offences at Turn Six but no action was taken.

The document detailing the result of the investigation said: “There might be some indication for possible track limit infringements in Turn Six, [but] the evidence at hand is not sufficient to accurately and consistently conclude that any breaches occurred.”

Representatives of the Williams, Red Bull and Aston Martin teams are also required to take part in the hearing.