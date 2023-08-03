US hammer thrower Berry blocked again – sport.ORF.at

US hammer thrower Gwen Berry has been banned for 16 months for a new doping violation. As the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced, the 34-year-old accepted the ban retroactively from April 28. It’s Berry’s second in ten years. The two-time Olympian finished eleventh in Tokyo 2021.

AP/David J. Phillip

According to USADA, a diuretic substance that can be used to conceal doping was discovered in Berry’s urine during an out-of-competition test. While Berry had a prescription for the topical drug, he did not have a therapeutic use exemption. The case was similar to that of her first ban.

The hammer thrower, with a personal best of 77.78 meters, also caused a stir in 2019 when she raised her fist on the podium during the US national anthem after winning the Pan American Games. According to her own words, she wanted to protest against social injustice in her home country.

