The American labor market gives new, unexpected demonstrations of strength. In April, it boasted the creation of 253,000 jobs, the strongest since January. And the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4%, returning to its lowest level for more than half a century: since 1969. The exploit belied forecasts of unemployment rising to 3.6% accompanied by a slowdown to 180,000 in new payroll. And it has warded off ghosts of an impending recession or an economy…