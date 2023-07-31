Home » US junior rider Magnus White dies in training accident aged 17
Sports

US junior rider Magnus White dies in training accident aged 17

by admin
US junior rider Magnus White dies in training accident aged 17

Magnus White (right) began racing at a national level aged 10

American junior rider Magnus White has died after being hit by a car while training in his Colorado home town.

The 17-year-old, a US junior men’s national team member, was out riding in Boulder when the accident happened.

White had been preparing for the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow next month.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident,” USA Cycling said.

“We ride for Magnus.”

White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed in the 2022 and 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships.

USA Cycling added: “He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his team-mates and local community.”

See also  Nadal returns to win after two months of injury: "I still have some pain" - Sport

You may also like

Hornets, P.J. Washington firmerà la Qualifying Offer?

“I know what the Paris 2024 Games will...

Inter idea Balogun, Juve: Morata or Lukaku? Milan...

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Falls to Lithuania, Suffers...

Last season, we might have lost, said Trpišovský...

Ousmane Dembélé Set to Join PSG: End of...

Hojlund to United for 85 million after one...

New Zealand’s dream shattered in group stage

Scattered thoughts on “Barbie”

Title: “2023 Women’s World Cup: Japan vs Spain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy