Original title: U.S. media commented on the top 15 players of the season: Jokic ranks second in the initials, Durant is sixth, James is only 11th

On February 22, Beijing time, CBS Sports selected the top 15 players in the NBA this season, and the ranking caused controversy. Among them, Jokic ranked first, and James only ranked 11th.

The list is detailed as follows: 1. Jokic; 2. Antetokounmpo; 3. Doncic; 4. Tatum; 5. Embiid; 6. Durant; 7. Curry; 8. Alexander 9. Lillard; 10. Morant; 11. James; 12. Mitchell; 13. Jaylen Brown; 14. Sabonis Jr.; 15. Leonard.

This list is based on the evaluation of players’ comprehensive influence on the game, not simply comparing players’ scoring ability.

As the number one MVP favorite, Jokic's importance to the Nuggets this season is self-evident. He is ranked first, which is not an exaggeration. This season, Jokic averaged a triple-double of 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game. For a center, such data is simply against the sky. Under the leadership of Jokic, the Nuggets currently rank first in the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo is equally as important to the Bucks as Jokic, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season, combining offense and defense. Doncic is currently the leading scorer in the league, averaging 33.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. Without him, the Mavericks are like two teams. With the increase of age and the relationship between injuries, the dominance of Durant and Curry has declined, which is also in line with the laws of nature. However, James only ranked 11th, which caused some controversy. This season, the 38-year-old James averaged 30 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game. This performance makes people feel that he is still at his peak. When he is on truce, it is difficult for the Lakers to win. Such dependence is enough Proving James' dominance, in fact, if it weren't for injuries, the Lakers' current record would definitely be better. So, what is a more reasonable ranking of the NBA's top 15 players this season? Welcome to leave a message to discuss.

