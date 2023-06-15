US OPEN 1965 BY GARY PLAYER TO INTERRUPT 40 (OR 38) YEARS OF AMERICAN SUCCESS – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

When on June 17, 1965 he Bellerive Country Club of St.Louis, Missouri, opens its doors for the 65th edition of the US Open, there are very few who think that success cannot come from an American golfer. Yes, because tradition still counts for something, e it’s been exactly 40 years since the Scotsman Willie Macfarlane lifted the trophy in 1925 who got the better of Bobby Jones in the playoffs, that a player who is not a Stars-and-Stripes nationality wins the tournament (although Tommy Armour, himself Scottish by birth but then naturalized American in 1942, inscribed his name in the roll of honor in 1927).

Ken Venturi, holder of the title, Julius Boros, despite his 45 years, and Jack Nicklaus, who is only 25 but already has 4 Majors under his belt, including the Masters a couple of months earlier, are the last three winners in chronological order, and probably lead the list of favorites to the final victory, even if, as always happens in a golf tournament, the range of possible winners is decidedly wide. Between these, however, the South African Gary Player is one of the most accredited, if only in pursuit of that success at the US Open which would allow him, at just 29 years old, to complete his very personal Grand Slam in the main tournamentshaving already won the Open Championship in 1959, the Masters in 1961 and the PGA Championship in 1962.

It is played on a recently built course, just five years old, the course is the longest ever used for the US Open with its 7,191 yards, and two first times are recorded for the occasion: the fact of playing over four dayswith the last lap to be held on Sunday and no longer on Saturday immediately after the third lap, and the television innovation of color filming. As we shall see shortly, they will not be the only two notes”amazingof the tournament.

To begin with, the first 18 holes put Australian Kel Nagle on his feetgolfer capable of winning the 1960 Open Championship, signing a 68-stroke card leaving to chase, with 1 shot late, the couple composed by theamateur Deane Beman creates Mason Rudolph. Player has already been in contention since day one, shooting in 70 roundsas well as Rex Baxter and Lou Graham, while among the eligible candidates for the eve only Boros, in 72 shots, lives up to his status by temporarily placing himself in eighth position.

The second 18 holes, on Friday, cost Ken Venturi the cutunable to repeat the exploit of the previous year and defend his chances of confirming himself as champion, also penalized by the carpal tunnel syndrome that afflicts his wrists and which will force him to undergo surgery the week after the end of the tournament, but it’s just Player, constant in still shooting in 70 strokes, to leap to the lead with an overall score equal to the par of the fieldwhich validates the thesis that the path is demanding and full of pitfalls, boasting a one-hit margin over Nagle, who runs on 73, and over Randolphwith Beman and Frank Beard chasing in turn 2 and 3 shots down, respectively.

On Saturday Player retains command of the match, shooting in 71 strokes, or 1 stroke over par, which allow him to stretch on Beard and Nagle, paired at +3and on Rudolph, +4, but what is certain is that on Sunday, for the last 18 holes, there will be fun, because the course is challenging for the champions and the differences in the standings still allow the opportunity to make up for it.

Which would seem not to happen, at least until the 16th hole, because Player doesn’t seem to suffer the tension of playing as a leaderscoring two birdies on holes 7 and 12 and only one bogey on hole 10, showing up at the last three holes with a margin of 3 strokes over Naglewho became the South African’s most dangerous challenger with three birdies, a bogey but also a bloody double bogey on the 15th hole.

Golf, as we well know, is “devil’s sport“, and then double bogey calls double bogey, really the mistake that cost Player two strokes on the par 3 of the 16th hole, with the South African, on the tee of the 18th, who needs a birdie at this point on the last hole to avoid the play-off queue, given that in the meantime Nagle returned first of his class to the clubhouse, catching up with his rival at +2 with a birdie on the 17th hole. No way, because the eight-metre putt stops just 10 centimeters from the flag, and then, to define the winner of the 1965 US Open, a two-way playoff will be required. What is certain, at this point, is that after 40 years (or 38, you decide), whether South African or Australian, the American Major will smile again at a foreign golfer.

On Monday Player and Nagle are called to play 18 additional holes, but if the South African scores 33 in the first 9fruit of three birdies and a bogey, the Australian really seems to have lost the inspiration that had allowed him to finish in the lead the first four days, adding one bogey after another and accusing a margin of 5 strokes, 38, in the middle of the round. Curiously, then, neither of them is able to score a birdie in the last 9 holes, what if Player finally closes in 71 strokes, or 1 over par, with three bogeys, Nagle in turn with another bogey on the 10th hole signs a 74-stroke card, which denies him the victory and proclaims Gary Player the champion. Yes, because in addition to the cup he also completes the Grand Slam, as only Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan before him have been able to do (Jack Nicklaus will succeed in turn the following year, winning the Open Championship at Muirfield).

Take down the Stars-and-Stripes flag, after 40 years (or 38) it’s time for a foreign anthem to play again in the US Open skies.