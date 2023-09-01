US Open 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz through, John Isner loses final singles match

Alcaraz won his first major in New York last year, adding a second at Wimbledon in JulyVenue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 SeptemberCoverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz continued the defence of his US Open men’s title with a straight-set win over South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

Alcaraz, 20, was made to work hard in the third set before sealing a 6-3 6-1 7-6 (7-4) victory in New York.

Alcaraz will face Britain’s Dan Evans in the third round on Saturday.

Meanwhile, John Isner brought the curtain down on his professional career as the American veteran lost a five-set thriller to compatriot Michael Mmoh.

Isner, 38, lost 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-6 (10-7) as Mmoh fought back from match point down to win a tense fifth-set tie-break.

Elsewhere, Italian Matthew Berrettini is out after retiring when trailing 6-4 5-3 to France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

The former semi-finalist badly twisted his ankle chasing down the ball as Rinderknech served for the set and, after a long period on the floor in clear pain, decided he could not continue.

Meanwhile, compatriot Jannik Sinnerwho is seeded sixth, eased through with a 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over another Italian, Lorenzo Sonego.

German 12th seed Alexander Zverevthe 2020 finalist, set up an eye-catching meeting with Andy Murray’s victor Grigor Dimitrov by battling past Daniel Altmaier in four sets.

Isner bows out with records to his name

Isner was visibly emotional as he sat in his chair after defeat

It was perhaps fitting that Isner, who won the longest match in professional tennis history against Nicolas Mahut in 2010, finished with another five-set epic.

Defeat by Mmoh lasted three hours 57 minutes, seven hours and eight minutes less than his win at Wimbledon, as he was beaten despite taking a two-set lead.

The 6ft 10in big-server, who turned professional in 2007, reached eighth in the rankings and won 16 singles titles, served another 48 aces to extend his record.

He retires with 14,470 to his name, more than 700 more than anyone else.

The Flushing Meadows crowd were on their feet at the end of the match, with Isner struggling to hold back the tears.

“It’s tough,” he said.

“You know I like to think I work as hard as I can. This is why I’ve worked as hard as I have my whole life, to play in atmospheres like this.

“Of course I don’t win them all, as we know. Just like today, to play in front of this crowd, to have the support I have, is pretty special. So thank you.”

Later the home fans packed around the outside court 12, where Isner had one final match in the men’s doubles with 30-year-old Jack Sock – who is also retiring after the tournament – against Albano Olivetti and Robert Galloway.

However, the American duo were beaten 6-2 3-6 7-6 (10-3) by their opponents and Isner particularly received more well-wishes as they left the court.

Sock, 30, departs the sport having won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies.