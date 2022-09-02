And second week be it. Matteo Berrettini gets a good scare then closes the third round match against Andy Murray in four sets after winning the first two, 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1) 6-3 and takes a seat in the second round of the Us Open for the fourth time in his career. A convincing Berrettini against the Scotsman who, despite his age and metal hip, was able to field flashes of ancient splendor. Berretto, who is just in the second Grand Slam of the season, after the stop in Paris for the operation on his hand and the Covid that blew him Wimbledon, is gaining more and more confidence. In the first two games of the tournament the Roman, fresh from the two disappointing outings in Montreal and Cincinnati, seemed a bit packed but his hammer is breaking down game after game. On the horizon Alejandro Davdovich Fokina, finalist in Monte Carlo, who beat Galan. “It had happened to me in the past, I wasn’t offensive enough on the break points, I knew I had opportunities. I was patient, I took advantage of them.”

The match

First set that starts slowly for Berrettini a bit packed. Little by little the Roman gets back into service, the game varies a lot and after having saved himself from the break, he manages to sprint ahead in the 7th game and close for 6-4. With the start of the first, Matteo starts strong also in the second, snatching the serve from his rival, but in the next game the serve goes for a walk, the Scotsman works on his backhand and returns to a tie with the counterbreak: 1-1, all to be redone . Andy, who raised the torfeo 10 years ago in New York, looks very fresh from a physical point of view and makes Berrettini move a lot. At 4-3 and Matteo’s service we go to the advantages, but the Roman is good at keeping for the 4-4. The Roman is shaken who in the ninth game stretches 0-30, an error by Murray brings him 3 break points and Matteo climbs 5-4 with the opportunity to close the 2nd set. He has spent so much the former number 1 that seems less reactive, Berrettini completes the operation and closes 6-4. Two break points in the opening of the third set for Santopadre’s pupil, who, however, fails to seal the advantage. In the 3rd game Berrettini still has the ball of advantage but at 40-30 the game is interrupted to help a spectator who feels bad in the stands. The game resumes after about ten minutes, and Murray holds the line. At 2-2, other break points for Matteo who fails to take off. At 5-4 Murray, Berretto doesn’t break down and keeps the bar at zero: 5-5. Golden opportunity in the 11th game for Matteo who climbs 15-40 on Murray’s bar. We go to the advantages, the Roman still has a break point but the Scotsman with all his heart possible still manages to save himself. At the tie break Berrettini immediately puts a minibreak with a straight line tracer which is however canceled by a mistake with the same shot. A second forehand mistake puts Murray back in the running 2-1, the Roman collapses 5-1 and after 3 hours the fourth set has to be played.