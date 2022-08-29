The hammer is hitting again: Matteo Berrettini, just in the second Slam of this season for him in fits and starts between right-hand operation and covid, overcame the 1st round at the US Open beating Nicolas Jarry in three sets and reaching victory number 40 in the Slam. Convincing match against an opponent certainly within reach for the Italian number 2, who in the end closes 6-2 6-3 6-3 with 10 aces, 87% of first in the field and 17 free against 32 of his rival. In the next round Berrettini will face the winner of the match between the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 86 in the ranking) and the French Hugo Grenier (No. 119).

The match

Matteo starts strong, who in 2019 played a historic semifinal against Rafael Nadal in New York. He earns a break in the opening but at 2-1 the game is stopped for about ten minutes to help a lady who has felt bad, due to the heat, in the stands. Jarry gives her an ice towel, but that’s not enough. The woman is taken away by the doctors and the game resumes. In the 5th game Berrettini has the opportunity to extend the advantage but fails to capitalize on the break points. He succeeds instead in the 7th when he repeats the break for the 5-2 and then goes to close the first set 6-2. Break in the opening, cold, even in the second set with the Chilean unable to recover the disadvantage. He finishes 6-3 as well as the third and final set. Not before 11.30 pm he will touch Lorenzo Sonego, the other blue engaged today in the men’s draw, while tomorrow it will be the turn of Sinner and Fognini.