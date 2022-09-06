It ends here. Under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe who had seen him play a historic semifinal two years ago in New York. Matteo Berrettini has to say goodbye to the US Open in the quarter-finals, beaten by an amazing Casper Ruud. A Norwegian cat who was born a landlord has now become a multipurpose player capable of frightening and winning even on the fast. Very fast Casper, a cat, who literally drives a Berrettini crazy, certainly not in shape and in debt to match especially on the fast, stopped by too many hitches this season between right-hand operation and Covid. He finishes 6-1 6-4 7-6 () and for a moment it was also thought that a comeback was possible.

Matteo Berrettini’s turn of service begins with a double fault, which concedes the first 15. Only one first in the first 4 points and two break points for the Norwegian. A straight out and Matteo is down by a break, 2-0 for Ruud. It is expected that it is only a moment of decline by the Roman who instead undergoes another break and in a moment collapses up to 5-0. Packed, without physical and mental energy and with the service that does not help him, the pupil of Santopadre manages to keep for the 5-1 then yields the first set 6-1 in 27 minutes. The story does not change much in the second part, Matteo tries to respond to Ruud’s attacks. He seems more reactive than in the first set but he is not the usual Berrettini. In exchanges he has no hope. Ruud takes everything, responds well, and in fact takes away his serve in the 3rd game. Each turn is an ordeal for Berrettini who fails to break through as usual like his hammer. Norwegian is everywhere. And also in the 5th game he wins a break point. He tries to close the exchange with a short ball, but remains in his field and Matteo, in debt of oxygen and energy, is 4-1 down. In the seventh game two more break opportunities, or set points, for Casper. Matteo, with pride, takes advantage twice then finally closes for 5-2. Very small empty pass by Ruud in the eighth game: he concedes two balls to the Roman to recover one of the two breaks. Two setbacks on the net and it goes to the advantages. “We can’t continue like this” is clearly read on Berrettini’s lip but he remains there and still has the 5-3 ball twice. And he finally recovers one of the two breaks. But that’s not enough, Ruud passes, rising 2 sets to 0.