Xinhua News Agency, New York, September 4th In the US Open singles round of 16 held on the 4th, the men’s singles top seed and defending champion Medvedev was eliminated by Australia’s Kyrgios; in women’s singles, American star Gauff defeated Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai.

In terms of rankings, Medvedev ranks first in the world temporarily, and Kyrgios, the 23rd seed, ranks 25th, and in terms of the record, the two have won one game each this year, which is evenly matched. This focus battle staged a long tie-break in the first set. Kyrgios finally won 7:6 (11), 3:6, 6:3, 6:2 and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time in his career. In the next round, he will compete with Khachanov for a semifinal ticket.

No. 27 seed Khachanov eliminated No. 12 seed and Spaniard Busta with 4:6, 6:3, 6:1, 4:6, 6:3 in this round.

In addition, fifth-seeded Norway’s Ruder defeated France’s Corentin Moutai 6:1, 6:2, 6:7(4), 6:2. He will meet the Italian, No. 13 seed Berrettini in the quarter-finals. Berrettini beat Davidovic 3:6, 7:6(2), 6:3, 4:6, 6:2.

In the women’s singles arena, Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai lost 5:7, 5:7 to American rising star and No. 12 seed Gao Fu, and stopped in the top 16. So far, there are no Chinese players in the US Open singles competition.

On September 4, Zhang Shuai returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

After losing the first set, Zhang Shuai once scored a key break in the second set to take a 5-3 lead and ushered in his serve to win the game. But Gauff fought tenaciously to save a set and break point. She then went on to win the whole game in three straight sets.

In the women’s singles competition on the 4th, there were also Tunisia’s Jaber, France’s Garcia, and Australia’s Tomjanovic.

Although Zhang Shuai lost in the women’s singles, in the mixed doubles match less than two hours later, she and Croatia’s Pavic beat Keith/Salisbury 6:4, 6:2 , advance to the quarterfinals.

Mixed doubles top-seeded Krautzke/Skupsky was upset by McNally/William Blumberg.

