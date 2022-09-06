Original title: US Open Comprehensive | Nadal upset Zhang Shuai/Pavic to advance to mixed doubles semi-finals

Xinhua News Agency, New York, September 6th. In the men’s singles match of the US Open on the 5th, Nadal, who has maintained a Grand Slam winning streak this season, lost to American teenager Tiafoe and missed the quarter-finals; in the mixed doubles match, Zhang Shuai joined hands with Pavic to advance to the semi-finals, becoming the only Chinese player left in this tournament.

If he wins the US Open, Nadal will win the 23rd Grand Slam trophy of his sports career, but after losing to Tiafoe 4:6, 6:4, 4:6, 3:6 in the fourth round of the men’s singles , he has no chance to improve his Grand Slam record this season.

On September 5, Nadal served in the game.

Before this match, Nadal had won all the previous encounters between the two. In the seventh game of the first set, Tiafoe broke serve first and resisted Nadal’s strong counterattack in his two serve games thereafter. Although Nadal won the second set to tie the game, he was in a slump in the third set. In the fourth set, Nadal once took a 3:1 lead, but then the American teenager won five games in a row and upset the Spanish star.

In another men’s singles match, No. 9 seed Rublev beat No. 7 seed Nori to join No. 22 seed Thiaf in the quarter-finals.

In addition, the No. 11 seed and Italian star Cinna fought hard for 3 hours and 48 minutes to eliminate unseeded player Ivasuka. His opponent in the quarterfinals will be No. 3 seed Alcaraz, who defeated No. 15 seed Cilic in a match that lasted 3 hours and 53 minutes into the early hours of the 6th.

In women’s singles, eighth-seeded Pegula eliminated Kvitova and will meet top-seeded Sviatek in the quarterfinals, who defeated Germany’s Niemeyer to advance.

On September 5, Pegula returned the ball in the game. The other two women’s singles quarterfinals produced in the match on the 5th belonged to No. 6 seed Sabalenka and No. 22 seed Pliskova. In terms of doubles, none of the Chinese women’s doubles players’ teams made the cut. Among them, defending champion Zhang Shuai and Kostijak lost to Krautsk/Scholes 4:6, 4:6. The seventh seed and Chinese team Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan lost to No. 12 seed Dole Hyde/Saunders 2:6, 3:6. Source: Official Weibo of the Women’s Tennis Association In the subsequent mixed doubles match, Zhang Shuai and Croatian Pavic successfully advanced to the semi-finals. The two drew 7:6(5), 4:6 with Eina Chaihara/Shkugor in the first two sets, and then won 10:3 in the tie-breaker 10. The remaining four seats in the men’s doubles quarterfinals were also decided on the 5th.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: