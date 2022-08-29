Camila Giorgi beats the Hungarian Ana Bondàr in one of those “Giorgi-style” games, from a roller coaster, with a defeat that seemed to be on the home straight, when suddenly, the Marchesan got into a gear unknown to her opponent. Bondar was not an irresistible opponent: she entered the top 50 in the world having won only one career slam match (a first qualifying round, the balance is now 1-10), currently she is still ahead of the Italian in the standings (Hungarian number 55, Giorgi number 67). Between the two there are, however, on the field, on equal terms and normally, several categories of difference but with Camila, you know: never rest assured.