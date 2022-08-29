Camila at Flushing Meadows badly loses first set, then shifts gears and overtakes Hungarian Bondar 2-1
Camila Giorgi beats the Hungarian Ana Bondàr in one of those “Giorgi-style” games, from a roller coaster, with a defeat that seemed to be on the home straight, when suddenly, the Marchesan got into a gear unknown to her opponent. Bondar was not an irresistible opponent: she entered the top 50 in the world having won only one career slam match (a first qualifying round, the balance is now 1-10), currently she is still ahead of the Italian in the standings (Hungarian number 55, Giorgi number 67). Between the two there are, however, on the field, on equal terms and normally, several categories of difference but with Camila, you know: never rest assured.
The comeback
A match that ended in three sets (4-6 6-3 6-1) and that in the second set was, if not firmly, at least in the hands of Bondàr, ahead 3-2 and serve. Then, suddenly, the turning point, with Giorgi doing what she does best, hitting hard and decisive, with deep and decisive and powerful winners without too many mistakes, which allowed him to put eight of line. The match ended there, with the blue qualified for the second round, where she will have a tough opponent, tougher, one between Madison Keys and Dajana Yastremska, with the American certainly a tougher nut.
August 29, 2022 (change August 29, 2022 | 23:28)
