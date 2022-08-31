Camila Giorgi threw it away a bit, and it’s a shame because the victory was there, only one game away. The blue, in the second round of the US Open women’s singles, was ahead 5-2 in the third set, against Madison Keys, but she was unable to give the decisive push to the match. Camila got herself back up to 5-5, she managed to bring the game to the superfine break, where she lost 10-6 (6-4 5-7 7-6 the final result), with great regrets. After only three days, therefore, the adventure of Italy for women ends. Giorgi has to reflect on her season, and the match against Keys, head of the serious number 20 of the tournament, was a bit of a mirror: too many times, in fact, in this 2022 the number 67 in the world got back together when the game seemed in hand, at 5-2 or similar scores, wasting remarkable, if not sensational, opportunities.

Come back and collapse

—

Too bad also because it had been a good comeback, after a first set lost after a shocking start (ready, go, the Keys ahead 4-1), after Giorgi had managed to get back into the game, starting to play and giving up the partial “only “, for 6-4. The second set, on the contrary, had a great start for Camila, who, finding solidity in the shots, went on for 3-0, and then had a tremendous empty pass (12 points lost in a row), suddenly finding herself at 4-4 , but here Giorgi was good at not giving up and indeed, she managed to break the American by closing the second 7-5. In the third, the victory as mentioned was one step away, with a partial carried forward almost always a break forward, up to 5-2 and after 5-3 and service, but nothing to do, Giorgi was unable to close the match with a few too many mistakes and a service that was suddenly uncertain. In the super tie break Keys has always been ahead, taking him home without too many problems. Pity