US Open: Go gives Thiem unpleasant opponents

Dominic Thiem faces an unpleasant opponent in the first round of the US Open, which is worth $ 65 million. The Lower Austrian meets number 25 seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who is also known for his service from below. That was the result of the draw on Thursday in New York. Sebastian Ofner and Julia Grabher caught solvable tasks in the first round.



For Thiem from Lower Austria, who won the Grand Slam tournament in Flushing Meadows in 2020, the world ranking is 27th. Bublik not a blank slate. The only duel with the Kazakh so far has the ATP-82. Thiem won in four sets in the second round of the French Open in 2019. At Bublik, the first service is particularly dangerous. He’s also unpredictable on his second serve.

If 29-year-old Thiem masters the first hurdle, he will play in the second round against either Argentinian Pedro Cachin or American Ben Shelton. However, there is a question mark behind Thiem’s ​​state of health, who, according to his brother and manager Moritz Thiem, suffers from a “kind of gastritis”.

Ofner meets Portuguese Borges

Austria’s number one for men, Sebastian Ofner, plays for the first time against the Portuguese Nuno Borges. The duel between the world number 59. Ofner and the ATP-79. Borges is like a dress rehearsal for the Davis Cup. On September 15th and 16th, Austria will host the Portuguese in the play-off in Schwechat.

If the Styrian prevails against Borges, it will be very difficult for Ofner: In all likelihood he would meet Frances Tiafoe, number ten. Because this is clearly to be favored in the US duel with Learner Tien (wildcard).

Grabher again against Wang

In the women’s category, the draw for Julia Grabher resulted in a defeatable first-round opponent. Austria’s number one meets a Chinese for the third time in a row, and again Wang Xiyu. Only on Monday did the woman from Vorarlberg, who is ranked 54th in the world, have the WTA-84. defeated by Cleveland 6-3 6-4 in the first round, but then lost to Zhu Lin.

In the event of a win, the 27-year-old from Dornbirn will either play against the number 16 seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetowa or the American Bernarda Pera. For Grabher it is the premiere in the main competition of the US Open.

