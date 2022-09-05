Original title: US Open: Jabeur beats Kudmetova 2-0 for the first time and Tom Garcia reaches the quarterfinals

On the morning of September 5th, Beijing time, the 2022 Tennis Grand Slam U.S. Open continued. In the fourth round of the women’s singles match, the No. 5 seed and Tunisian star Jabeur was defeated 7-6/6-4 for the first time. Kudmetova reached the quarterfinals of the US Open women’s singles for the first time. In other competitions, Tomjanovic defeated Samsonova 7-6/6-1, and the 17th seed Garcia defeated the local player Reiske 6-4/6-1, scoring the first time in his career in women’s singles at the US Open. powerful.

Jabeur beats Kudmetova for the first time in the quarter-finals

Since the outbreak of the Australian Open in 2020, Tunisian player Jabeur has continued to create records for Arab players in women’s tennis. This season, Wimbledon reached the final and even set a historical record for African women. This year’s US Open, Jabeur, played as the No. 5 seed, winning streak of three American players, Brengel, Mandrick and Rogers. In the fourth round, Jabeur’s opponent was Kudmetova. The latter reached the Wimbledon final in 2021. This season, she has entered the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The US Open also has a semi-final record in 2020. Kudmetova has never lost a set in her previous 3 matches.

In the first set, Kudmetova maintained a psychological advantage by virtue of her track record in the opening stage. After the first three serve games were easily secured, she took the lead in getting a break point opportunity in the sixth game, and Jabeur changed her backhand. The line hung up the net and lost the game. Kudmetova took advantage of the situation and made a 5-3 serve to win the game. In the passive situation, Jabeur ushered in an outbreak. After completing the break, he brought the game to the tiebreaker. Jabeur finally won the tiebreaker 7-1 and won the first set.

In the second set, Kudmetova failed to seize the opportunity with two break points in the first game. In the fourth game, Jabeur took the lead in breaking serve, scoring 4 points in a row, and taking advantage of the situation to maintain the score to 4 -1 lead. In one round, they each made a 5-3 serve and came to Jabeur to serve to win the game. Kudmetova withstood the pressure and completed the break, but her poor serving state still failed to keep the serve. Scored 4 points to complete the break, won the second set 6-4, defeated Kudmetova for the first time in her career and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time.

Tomjanovic 2-0 Samsonova Australian star Tomjanovic has reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon twice in his career, and this year's US Open has become a hot spot, because he won the curtain call of superstar Serena in the last round and broke into fourth place. The opponent after the round is Samsonova. In the first set, Samsonova broke serve in the opponent's first serve game. Tomjanovic was not to be outdone and quickly completed the break. After that, the break-serve battle continued, and Samsonova scored in the fourth game. After breaking 4 points, Tom kept looking for opportunities to break back, and finally broke the opponent's serve in the ninth game to win the set, and in the tenth game, he saved 7 points to keep serve. After entering the tie-break, it was still very stalemate. Samsonova wasted another inventory. Tomjanovic reversed 10-8 to win the tie-break, leading 1-0 in total points. In the second set, Tomjanovic continued the good state of the tie-break. In the second game, he won 40-15 consecutive break points, and then the bottom line continued to suppress the opponent's backhand to score a break, and he continued to break the guard and scored 5 points. -0 lead. In the sixth game, Samsonova struggled to protect her serve to avoid swallowing eggs in the first set. Tomjanovic won the second set 6-1 with a total score of 2-0. Garcia 2-0 Riske French star Garcia once ranked fourth in the world. In 2017, Beijing won the China Open Women's Singles Championship. Since then, his state has continued to decline. The 2021 Grand Slam failed to break through the first two rounds. Fourth round. Garcia eliminated former champion Andreescu in the last round of the US Open. In the fourth round, the opponent is the local good Lisk, and the two have maintained a 100% record in the previous three games against Lisk. In the first set, they started in their respective serve-protection rhythms. In the third game, Risk missed a break point opportunity, and then entered their respective serve-protection rhythms. At the end of the set, Garcia made another effort in the tenth game and got the The break point is also an opportunity to count, and the forehand winning point completes a 1-0 lead. In the second set, Garcia continued to improve his impact. He broke serve for 4 consecutive points in the second game, and then broke serve for the second time in the sixth game. 2-0 win and advance to the quarterfinals.

