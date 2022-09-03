Original title: US Open | Medvedev beat Wu Yibing and Serena Williams for the curtain call

Xinhua News Agency, New York, September 2. In the third round of the 2022 US Open singles on the 2nd, the defending men’s singles champion Medvedev defeated Chinese player Wu Yibing 3-0, while American women’s tennis legend William Serena Sze lost after three hard fights, drawing an end to his career.

On September 2, Serena Williams was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

Wu Yibing, who had previously upset Georgia’s Bashilashvili and Portugal’s Bojes, stopped in the top 32 with 4:6, 2:6, 2:6. After the game, Wu Yibing said he had no regrets. “Through the competition, I see that the gap between myself and the number one in the world is not that big. I hope that I can strengthen my body in future training.”

On September 2, Wu Yibing returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

In other matches, Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, lost to Italian player Berrettini with a score of 4:6, 4:6, 7:6(1), 3:6, and missed the entry to the top 16. After five fierce battles, No. 5 seed Ruder defeated local player and No. 29 seed Paul with 7:6(3), 6:7(5), 7:6(2), 5:7, 6:0.

In the women’s singles field, Serena Williams lost to Australian Tomjanovich 5:7, 7:6(4), 1:6 and missed the top 16 of the US Open. After the game, Serena Williams thanked his family in tears. “I tried my best to thank my mom and dad.” She also paid tribute to her sister Williams, “If it wasn’t for my sister Venus, there would be no Serena, she’s the one I can stand here. the only reason.”

On September 2, Serena Williams returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie The Tunisian player and No. 5 seed Jabeur defeated the host player Rogers 4:6, 6:4, 6:3 and advanced to the fourth round. Two Chinese players played in the third round of the women's singles on the same day. Zhang Shuai, the famous player, defeated Canadian player Marino 6:2 and 6:4 in straight sets and advanced to the top 16 of the women's singles, creating her personal best in the women's singles at the US Open. Best record. Another Chinese up-and-coming player, Wang Xiyu, lost 4:6, 6:3 and 4:6 to the American player Risk, and missed the top 16. On September 2, Wang Xiyu returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie Zhang Shuai called this year's US Open the "Year of China" after the game. "Many good young players have played well this year, so I'm no longer 'lonely'. I'm glad the Chinese team is getting stronger and stronger." Not only did he win the singles, but in the first round of mixed doubles on the same day, Zhang Shuai and Croatian Pavic defeated the American combination Kiriko/Klan 7:6 and 6:3 to advance to the top 16 of mixed doubles. On September 2, Zhang Shuai returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie In men's doubles, the top-seeded Ram/Salisbury team defeated Kalatsev/Saville 6:4, 6:3, and successfully advanced to the third round.

