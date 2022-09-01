Home Sports Us Open, Musetti beats Brouwer and wins the 3rd round
Us Open, Musetti beats Brouwer and wins the 3rd round

Us Open, Musetti beats Brouwer and wins the 3rd round

He gives up the first set at the tie break then increases in level and leaves no more chance to the Dutch number 181 in the world, now the winner between Hurkacz and Ivashka

On paper, world number 181 Brouwer shouldn’t have been a major danger to Lorenzo Musetti, but the four hours and 40 of energy spent to overcome David Goffin in the 5th set could have been fatal. Instead, the new version of Lorenzo the Magnificent gave another evening of entertainment. Still on the comeback, but this time “only” in four sets, Tartarini’s pupil overcame 6-7 6-3 6-4 6-2 the Dutch born in the United States, who collapsed in the final. First time in the 3rd round of the Us Open and second time in a Grand Slam (the first was last year’s Roland Garros). A result that brings him to the best ranking of number 27 in the world waiting for the next challenge.

Growth

Musetti has always been growing, improving his service performance and brushing the court with his “aestethic” tennis as they say now. He likes and likes Lorenzo, who is sometimes reproached by the Tartarini coach for wanting to look too much in the mirror, a tennis narcissism that can sometimes be lethal. But this Musetti has grown, matured in recent months. A growth, even personal, which has led him to be the protagonist even on concrete, a surface with which he is becoming more and more familiar.

The match

First set in equilibrium that arrives at the tie break where the player from Carrara ends up immediately below 3-0 and yields the tie break with a heavy 7-1. Between the first and second set Lorenzo gets a blister in his hand treated and the worst is feared instead he progressively rises, saves 3 break points then in turn breaks the Dutchman’s serve in the 3rd and 7th game to go on to win the set 6-3. From there Musetti continues to level up, his feet go twice as fast as the other, which shows the difference in category and preparation. Musetti closes the third set with a break advantage and completes the work in the 4th with two breaks for the 6-2. Now the winner between Hubert Hurkacz and Ilya Ivashka awaits him.

