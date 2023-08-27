US Open: New York gears up for historic final

US Open

At the US Open in New York everything is set for the dream final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The defending champion is the 20-year-old Spaniard, but the momentum is on the side of the 36-year-old Serb. The “Djoker” prevailed against Alcaraz in three sets in a high-class final in Cincinnati. Another final between the two current best tennis players in the world in Flushing Meadows would have what it takes to go down in history.



The dress rehearsal for the last major of the year could not have gone better, after the almost four-hour classic in the US state of Ohio, Djokovic won 7: 6 (9/7) 7: 6 (7/4) in the second set after defending against a match point. against Alcaraz. The Serb spoke of the “toughest and most exciting match” he has ever played. It felt to him “like a Grand Slam”.

A compliment also for Alcaraz, who has what it takes to repeat his maiden major triumph at Flushing Meadows a year ago. This duel of generations has been reflected in the ATP ranking for the whole year. Alcaraz is currently only 20 points ahead of “Djoker”, who is 16 years older. Behind is Daniil Medvedev, 3,535 points behind Djokovic, third by a wide margin.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Matthew Stockman After the recent duel with Alcaraz, Djokovic shone as the winner

Djokovic is going for his 24th Grand Slam title

In New York, Djokovic is going for his 24th title in a Grand Slam tournament, the fourth at the US Open after 2011, 2015 and 2018. Alcaraz holds a total of two major titles. He got his first last year in New York, the second this year in Wimbledon – with a five-set win in the final against Djokovic. The Serb won the first two Grand Slam tournaments of the year. The head-to-head between the two is evenly matched at 2:2.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Susan Mullane Alcaraz grabbed the trophy at Wimbledon this year

The duel between Djokovic and Alcaraz currently outshines everything in the men’s competition, even if it can only happen in the final. “The feeling I have against him on the court reminds me a bit of when I (Rafael, note) faced Nadal and we both showed our best tennis,” said Djokovic in Cincinnati. However, Alcaraz is still getting better, and because of their advanced age it seems only a matter of time for the changing of the guard. With a difference of 20 points, however, this cannot yet be said.

Swiatek favorite again

In the women’s category, defending champion Iga Swiatek is the favorite again, but the four-time major winner is not so undisputed after a less than convincing season. The gap to her pursuers has narrowed. If world number two Arina Sabalenka from Belarus succeeds in her second Grand Slam coup after the Australian Open, she would replace 22-year-old Swiatek at the top of the world rankings.

In the quarter-finals, it could also be exciting for the US fans, should it come to the recent hit Swiatek against Coco Gauff. Most recently, the 19-year-old won the titles in Washington and Cincinnati, including her first victory over Swiatek in the semifinals in Ohio. A title defense for the Pole would almost be the exception in New York, because in the past nine years eight different women have lifted the trophy to the sky.

