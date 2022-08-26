Original title: US Open Prospects: Djokovic’s absence, Nadal’s 23 crowns, Serena Williams’ signing luck is difficult to make a difference

On August 26th, Beijing time, the 2022 Tennis Grand Slam U.S. Open draw was released. Djokovic, who has received much attention in singles, was absent due to the vaccine problem. Nadal, as the No. 2 seed, won the best signing and is expected to hit the personal first. 23 Grand Slam titles. In the women’s singles side, Serena continued to pursue her 24th Grand Slam title, but it was difficult to make a difference due to poor luck in signings. Many Chinese Golden Flowers made great achievements.

Men’s singles: Djokovic’s absence, Nadalma will always fight again

In the situation where Djokovic and Nadal are competing for the number of Grand Slam championships, Djokovic’s absence due to the vaccine problem makes this competition only one protagonist can play. Nadal has won the Australian Open and the French Open in a row this season. This year’s US Open is also determined to win. As the No. 2 seed, he has a good luck in the lower half of the signing. Except for the possibility of encountering Karatsev in the second round, there is almost no future. Too challenging opponents, the only threat may be the supernova Alcaraz, who may only be encountered in the semi-finals, but the latter is unstable and it is unknown whether he can advance to the semi-finals. Nadal can say that the road to the finals is relatively easy.

Nadal’s biggest opponent is undoubtedly the defending champion Medvedev. The Russian star has briefly reached the top of the world this season. Last season, he defeated Djokovic in the final of the US Open, and his strength on the hard court can be called the number one of today’s men. , the Australian Open final at the beginning of the season also nearly defeated Nadal in two sets, and the two are expected to meet again in the final.

Women’s Singles: Serena Williams fell into the death half

The most concerned about the women’s side is undoubtedly Serena Williams, who is already on the verge of retirement. With the decline of his competitive state, he has put his retirement on the agenda. Serena’s biggest goal at present is to win her 24th championship before retiring. However, the chances of this year’s U.S. Open are not great. In the second round of the second half, Serena Williams will encounter No. 2 seed Kang who has performed strongly recently. Tavitt, even if he can pass the level, there are still players such as Kreichkova, Jabeur and Sakari on the way to the promotion. If Serena can’t get back to her peak state, there will be no miracles at this US Open. In addition to Serena, the world‘s No. 1 Swatek is also a player that has attracted much attention. This season, he has risen strongly and played a terrifying 37-game winning streak. He has won the French Open and 4 1000 series championships in a row. No. 1 in the first half, although there will be no strong opponents in the first two rounds, but then Muguruza, Kvitova, Badosa, Sabalenka have the strength to create enough threats, and the Polish teenager will attack The road to the championship will be very difficult. In terms of Chinese players, teenager Zheng Qinwen reached the fourth round of the French Open and the third round of Wimbledon. Although the US Open encountered Ostapenko in the first round, the Chinese teenager has the strength to win. Zhang Shuai’s condition has picked up this season. Teichman is expected to advance in the first round of the US Open. Wang Xinyu and Wang Xiyu will also compete in the first round. (breathing wind)Return to Sohu, see more

