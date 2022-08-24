Ok Passaro, Bonadio, Marcora, Agamenone, Travaglia and Brancaccio. Nothing to do for the two Next Gen, Pellegrino also eliminated. Cobolli, Arnaldi, Maestrelli and Darderi are making their debut today

The rich Italian expedition to America has started with the last Grand Slam of the season that sees 18 Azzurri engaged in the qualifying draw. In the night, the US Open recorded six wins and three defeats for the Azzurri rookies in the first round, with Passaro, Bonadio, Marcora, Agamenone, Travaglia and Brancaccio promoted to the next round.

promoted — Convincing proof of the 21 year old Francesco Passaro who eliminated the Australian Polmans 6-4 7-6 (2) in the minimum of sets; tomorrow he will face the French Hugo Grenier. Bonadio instead took three sets to prevail over the Czech Forejtek (6-4 4-6 6-3) and will now face the Croatian Borna Gojo. The Neapolitan Raul Brancaccio passes the test with the German Koepfer giving him a 7-6 (4) 6-4 and books the clash with the other Teutonic, Moraing. Franco Agamenone, seeded n.10 of the qualification draw, instead won the match against the Argentine Comesana, defeated 4-6 6-3 6-1. In the next round it will be a derby with Roberto Marcora who won the Argentine Olivieri for 6-4 6-1. Finally, Stefano Travaglia also passes, archiving the practice of the Belgian Geerts with a score of 6-3 6-4 to then find the Chinese Wu.

the eliminated — After missing Wimbledon, Luca Nardi was looking for the first qualification in the main draw of a Grand Slam but at his debut in the “States” he was stopped by the Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov (n.162 Atp) with a score of 4-6 7-6 (5 ) 6-4. Nothing to do for the other Next Gen Giulio Zeppieri and the class of ’97 Andrea Pellegrino, who left the scene prematurely against the French Grenier (6-1 3-6 4-6) and the Kazakh Popko (6-4 6-7 2-6). See also Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Efforts to promote cross-strait exchanges and deepen integration and development continue

today on the pitch — On the second day dedicated to qualifying, the remaining nine blues present in the men’s draw will be in action. At his debut starting at 11 local time (17 Italian), Gianluca Mager who on Court 13 will face the veteran Fernando Verdasco. Also challenging are the debuts of Andrea Vavassori, with the favorite of the draw Lestienne (n.75 Atp), and of the Italian-Argentine Next Gen Luciano Darderi who will challenge the n.2 of the seeding Daniel Galan. The other promising prospects Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Arnaldi and Francesco Maestrelli are also at the start. The Roman will face the Russian Safiullin (n.101 Atp and sixth of the seeding) while for the Sanremo there will be the British Peniston (n.130 Atp). Finally, the 19-year-old from Pisa will deal with the French Guinard (n.153 Atp). Gian Marco Moroni will make his debut with the Argentine Collarini (n.211 Atp) while Andrea Arnaboldi will play the home player, born in 2001 Nanda (n.372). In what could be his last participation in a Grand Slam, Andreas Seppi will eventually be opposed to Serbian Horansky (# 232 Atp).

August 24, 2022 (change August 24, 2022 | 14:24)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

