Jannik loses the first set with the American Nakashima and then wins 3-6 6-4 6-1 6-2. The next opponent is Ivashka who eliminated Lorenzo in 4 sets
As in 2021, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner reach the round of 16 at the United States Open. After yesterday’s success in four sets by the Roman tennis player on former world number 1 Andy Murray, in the Italian night just passed the South Tyrolean overcame the American Brandon Nakashima in four sets: 3-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 the score for the Italian in 2 hours and 59 minutes of play.
Super Jannik
A good test by Sinner who showed the usual mental solidity of all time and a decidedly very effective service that helped him not shortly after the initial outburst of Nakashima. The American, despite the three break points offered to the blue in the first game of the match, was the first to break, conquered in the sixth game by going to the net and transformed with a valuable forehand volley. Nakashima confirmed the lead and the 4-2 soon turned into a 6-3 starting match. But at the beginning of the second fraction the match is immediately turned to the side of the blue who has perfected the service and dominated with the crossed diagonals. With two aces Sinner held the first serving game of the second set and then in the fourth game he made the first break of the match, scoring with the backhand. The American had the strength to react, recovering from 4-2 to 4 all but on 4-5 Sinner’s offensive action prevailed: the South Tyrolean, after having failed three consecutive set points and missing a fourth opportunity, he poured into the net, to save the ball of the 5 all, he got another set point which he then transformed with the wrong smash from the American. At this point Nakashima has faded, his serve has passed under the full control of Sinner, who flew first 4-1 of the third set and then 4-0 of the fourth, closing with a final run of 14 games to 3 . On Sinner’s abacus there were 16 aces, 4 double fouls, 60% of firsts with 74% of realization, 9 breaks scored, 59 winners, 46 free mistakes and 128 total against Nakashima’s 106, very weak in the serve. (3 aces, 3 double fouls and only 62% of the points won on the first).
Musetti stop
In the round of 16 Sinner will face the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka who instead killed our Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-3, penalized by a blister in his right hand. The start is marked by the break suffered by Musetti and the immediate request for medical time out just for the hand. The determination is certainly not lacking in the blue who recovers immediately, but in the seventh game Musetti makes two free mistakes that cost him the break and the set. Musetti’s best moment coincides with the central part of the second set: with two good responses Musetti reaches the break ball and in the eighth game he places the break which he then confirms for 6-3. In the third Musetti collapses without having the strength to react and the initial 3-0 turns into 6-2 for the Belarusian. In the fourth, however, the reaction is there, Musetti recovers the break of 4-2, but when he goes to serve to try to stay alive, Ivashka perfects the response, becomes aggressive, tears the Italian and forcefully back the joke. of first service closes the meeting.
4 September – 08:08
