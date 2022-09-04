As in 2021, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner reach the round of 16 at the United States Open. After yesterday’s success in four sets by the Roman tennis player on former world number 1 Andy Murray, in the Italian night just passed the South Tyrolean overcame the American Brandon Nakashima in four sets: 3-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 the score for the Italian in 2 hours and 59 minutes of play.

Super Jannik

—

A good test by Sinner who showed the usual mental solidity of all time and a decidedly very effective service that helped him not shortly after the initial outburst of Nakashima. The American, despite the three break points offered to the blue in the first game of the match, was the first to break, conquered in the sixth game by going to the net and transformed with a valuable forehand volley. Nakashima confirmed the lead and the 4-2 soon turned into a 6-3 starting match. But at the beginning of the second fraction the match is immediately turned to the side of the blue who has perfected the service and dominated with the crossed diagonals. With two aces Sinner held the first serving game of the second set and then in the fourth game he made the first break of the match, scoring with the backhand. The American had the strength to react, recovering from 4-2 to 4 all but on 4-5 Sinner’s offensive action prevailed: the South Tyrolean, after having failed three consecutive set points and missing a fourth opportunity, he poured into the net, to save the ball of the 5 all, he got another set point which he then transformed with the wrong smash from the American. At this point Nakashima has faded, his serve has passed under the full control of Sinner, who flew first 4-1 of the third set and then 4-0 of the fourth, closing with a final run of 14 games to 3 . On Sinner’s abacus there were 16 aces, 4 double fouls, 60% of firsts with 74% of realization, 9 breaks scored, 59 winners, 46 free mistakes and 128 total against Nakashima’s 106, very weak in the serve. (3 aces, 3 double fouls and only 62% of the points won on the first).