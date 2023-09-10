US Open | Sixteen-year-old Valentová did not win the junior title at the US Open

Due to bad weather, the duel between Valentová and Huiová was interrupted at the beginning of the first set at 1:1. After returning to the court, the Czech junior lost serve three times and lost the opening set in 47 minutes.

Even in the second set, Valentová did not do well for a long time and was soon losing 0:4 and 1:5. Nevertheless, the Czech tennis player managed to make the final even more dramatic. She won three games in a row, reduced to 4:5 and averted six match points. However, Huiová finally used the seventh opportunity to end the match during her serve.

Photo: Charles Krupa, CTK/AP

Czech junior tennis player Tereza Valentová (left) was not enough against American Katherine Hui in the final of the US Open.

Valentová paid the price for 37 unforced errors in the match. Her opponent had three more.

Photo: Charles Krupa, CTK/AP

Czech Tereza Valentová during the final of the Junior US Open.

Alongside Bouzková, Dušan Lojda celebrated the junior title in Flushing Meadows in 2006. Jonáš Forejtek also succeeded four years ago.

US Open in New York (hard surface, $65 million subsidy): Junior women: Singles – final: Huiová (USA) – VALENTOVA (9-CZE) 6:4, 6:4

