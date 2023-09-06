Us Open, spectator shouts the phrase «Deutschland Über Alles». And Zverev gets him expelled- Corriere TV

The referee called for the man to be sent off and he was spotted by security and taken away

(LaPresse) During the match valid for the second round of the US Open in New York between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner from the stands si sente il grido «Germany About Everything». The German tennis player realizes this, as he is about to serve, and stops, turning to the referee: «He has just said Hitler’s most famous phrase. It’s unacceptable, it’s incredible.” The referee called for the man to be sent off and he was spotted by security and taken away.

