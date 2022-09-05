Home Sports Us Open, Swiatek and Pegula are fourth
Us Open, Swiatek and Pegula are fourth

Us Open, Swiatek and Pegula are fourth

The n.1 in the world gives up the 1st set then recovers with the German and enters the quarterfinals. The US continues the journey

Iga Swiatek loses the first set of these Us Open but still qualifies for the quarterfinals on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. In the second round the Polish, world number one, beat German Jule Niemeier, number 108 Wta, 2-6 6-4 6-0, but Iga really had to work hard to get the better of Niemeier, a player who in the slams she wakes up suddenly, although her ranking certainly does not place her among the top, since she had even made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, lost in a thriller challenge with Maria.

Iga fatigue

Swiatek played badly, very badly, for long stretches, it’s true, but the German really put the world number one to the test, especially in the first set, where she seemed to be the queen of the ranking. In the second set there was a substantial parity up to 4-3 for the Pole, then Iga definitely changed gear and put in a series of games that led her first to win the partial and then to dominate in the third. Be warned though, Swiatek doesn’t seem to be the total dominatrix of the start of the season. Will she be enough to win the tournament? Meanwhile the number one seed will face on Wednesday, in a match that promises to be not easy for her, the American Jessica Pegula, seed number 8, The 28-year-old from Buffalo got rid of a Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2 really disappointing, but in the Czech’s flop there is also a lot of the American, a player who in 2022, in the slams at least, has almost always shown herself very, very solid.

September 5, 2022

