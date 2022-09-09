In a women’s US Open that had left room for many surprises, especially the first week, curiously we find perhaps the most awaited final, the one that, after the premature elimination of many seeded players, respects the ranking more. In fact, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will compete for the title at Flushing Meadows, and this is a pleasure for many fans.

Matter of mind

—

The Polish, number one in the world, has never seemed dominant in this tournament, but that was enough for her to easily get the better of all opponents. At least until the semifinal, where she had to work hard to get the better of a talented Aryna Sabalenka, who when she doesn’t feel the pressure she manages to better manage everything. Never before has Swiatek won in her career by coming back one set behind a player in the top-10. So considering the history she seemed to be another of those days where her performance did not allow her to build the restart after a set left on the road for 6-3. The world number one, on the other hand, began to play with her head, exploiting the weaknesses (and there are many) of Sabalenka: after a second set went easy for the Pole (6-1), the third was more of a arm wrestling, which Iga managed to win, thus winning his third final slam.