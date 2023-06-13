US Open tee times

The best golfers on the planet meet this Thursday to compete in the third Major of the season, the US Open. In addition to the main favorites, five French people will meet on the Californian greens. Victor Perez, current 60th in the world and 12th in the last Major at Oak Hill, seems to be the best French chance. One of the groups to follow: Schauffele, Hovland and Rahm at the start at 5:24 p.m. French time.