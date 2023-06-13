Home » US Open tee times
Sports

US Open tee times

by admin
US Open tee times

The best golfers on the planet meet this Thursday to compete in the third Major of the season, the US Open. In addition to the main favorites, five French people will meet on the Californian greens. Victor Perez, current 60th in the world and 12th in the last Major at Oak Hill, seems to be the best French chance. One of the groups to follow: Schauffele, Hovland and Rahm at the start at 5:24 p.m. French time.

The departures of the favorites

16h40 : Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (trou 1)

17h02 : Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day (trou 10)

17h13 : Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler (trou 1)

17h24 : Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm (trou 10)

22h21 : Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young (trou 10)

22:32: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett (trou 1)

22:43: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau (trou 10)

22:54: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama (trou 1)

5 departures to follow on the French side

16h29 (7h29) Matthew Pavon (trou 1)

17h46 (8h46) Paul Barjon (trou 10)

17h56 (8h56) Bastian Amat (a) (brought 10)

21h37 (12h37) Romain Langasque (trou 10)

21:48 (12:48) Victor Perez (trou 10)

See also  The Olympic Games of Unity, Peace and Friendship - Qiushi.com

You may also like

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise-breaking latest news...

Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is improving. What would...

Discover the most characteristic features of this popular...

last dance for Thibaut Pinot

Monza wants to name a football stadium after...

Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball...

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Imola trophies from cancelled race...

First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy