US Open tee times

The best golfers on the planet meet this Thursday to compete in the third Major of the season, the US Open. In addition to the main favorites, five French people will meet on the Californian greens. Victor Perez, current 60th in the world and 12th in the last Major at Oak Hill, seems to be the best French chance. One of the groups to follow: Schauffele, Hovland and Rahm at the start at 5:24 p.m. French time.
The departures of the favorites
16h40 : Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (trou 1)
17h02 : Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day (trou 10)
17h13 : Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler (trou 1)
17h24 : Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm (trou 10)
22h21 : Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young (trou 10)
22:32: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett (trou 1)
22:43: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau (trou 10)
22:54: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama (trou 1)
5 departures to follow on the French side
16h29 (7h29) Matthew Pavon (trou 1)
17h46 (8h46) Paul Barjon (trou 10)
17h56 (8h56) Bastian Amat (a) (brought 10)
21h37 (12h37) Romain Langasque (trou 10)
21:48 (12:48) Victor Perez (trou 10)