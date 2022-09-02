Berrettini-Murray, is played at 18 on Ashe. Serena, night date

The appointment is not to be missed and the schedule smiles to Italian fans: Matteo Berrettini against Andy Murray, third round of the US Open, will open the program on the main Flushing Meadows court, Arthur Ashe. So I start at 6 pm, with the match broadcast – like all those of the tournament – on Discovery + and Eurosport. The two have met three times in their careers: the Scotsman won the first challenge, on Beijing hard courts in 2019, while the Italian won the grass at Queen’s (in 2021) and Stuttgart (in the final this year. ), two tournaments won by the pupil of Vincenzo Santopadre.

L’Arthur Ashe — Whoever wins between Berrettini and Murray will face in the round of 16 one between Galan and Davidovich Fokina, on the pitch in the first match on field 17. After Matteo’s match, however, on Arthur Ashe it will be the women’s American derby between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys , while the evening session will be inaugurated – as usual – by Serena Williams, who will face Ajla Tomljanovic (Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend). The day on the main field will be closed by the number 1 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, who will face the Chinese Wu Yibing.

The other matches — Two seeded matches will open the day on the Louis Armstrong, starting at 5pm: Ons Jabeur versus Shelby Rogers and Casper Ruud versus Tommy Paul. The day session will be closed by the match between Riske and Wang, while from 1 am Garcia-Andreescu and Kyrgios-Wolf are scheduled. As for the Grandstand, after a doubles match, there will be the number 18 seeded female player, Veronika Kudermetova (against Dalma Galfi), before two very balanced male matches on paper: Draper against Khachanov and Carreno Busta against De Minaur, seeded number 12 and 18 respectively. See also Italy produces game but does not sting

