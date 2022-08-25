Four Italians have already been admitted to the main draw of the Us Open, the last slam of 2022 that the week starts in New York. Martina Trevisan, b. 27 of the world and seeding, will debut against the Russian, who plays without a flag, Evgeniya Rodina, a player who has not participated in an official WTA tournament since 2019. For the Roland Garros semifinalist then there would be Alja Tomljanovic and in the event of the third round in all likelihood, it would be the seeded No. 2, the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, in crisis for months, after the positivity at Covid.

The others

—

Truly unfortunate Jasmine Paolini, who immediately catches the world number one, Iga Swiatek, for an absolutely closed prediction on paper. The Pole is the favorite of the tournament but it is after Roland Garros that the dominatrix of this 2022 seems to be a little in decline. Not prohibitive debut for Lucia Bronzetti, number 59 in the world, who will meet number 106 Lauren Davis. Finally, Camila Giorgi will have the Hungarian Anna Bondar as her first meeting: the Marche is undoubtedly the favorite. In what should be the last tournament of her career, Serena Williams will make her debut against Kovinic, who could become the Benjamin Becker she was for Andre Agassi in 2006.