On the morning of September 4th, Beijing time, the 2022 Tennis Grand Slam U.S. Open continued. In the focus match of the third round of the men’s singles, the Spanish king Nadal continued to advance, 6-0/6-1/7-5. He defeated the famous French player Gasquet in three sets, and won 18 consecutive victories against the latter, the 22nd consecutive victory in the personal Grand Slam, and the 12th time in his career to break into the top 16 of the US Open men’s singles. Good guy Diafoe.

Nadal has maintained a stable state recently. After tying Federer’s record of 20 championships in 2020, he lost the French Open in 2021 and suffered injuries for a time. Nadal returned strongly this season, playing a career-best 21 consecutive games. He won the Australian Open and the French Open two Grand Slam championships in a row, and took the first place in men’s history with 22 titles. As the No. 2 seed at the US Open this year, Nadal’s road to promotion is not easy. In both rounds, he lost a set and won a 3-1 reversal. In the third round, Nadal met his old rival, the famous French player Gasquet. The two had played against each other 18 times before. Gasquet suffered a 17-game losing streak against Nadal, except for the first victory between the two in 2003.

In the first set, Nadal, who was the first to serve, entered the first game a little slower, sending a 0-40 consecutive break point. Dahl also got the chance to break serve, turned sideways forehand and changed the line to score a break, and Nadal started 3-0 after lovegame secured serve. In the fourth game, Gasquet still struggled to secure serve. After saving two break points, the bottom line was broken again by Lahangwang. Gasquet counterattacked in the fifth game, but the two break point opportunities were still not fulfilled. In the sixth game, Gasquet’s first set had to be guaranteed. After a 40-40 draw, he returned the ball and was scored by Nadal in front of the net to get the break point. Then he received the serve and scored a break from the corner, 6-0. Egg delivery wins the first set.

In the second set, after Nadal secured the first game, Gasquet's serve was hit again in the second game, and he saved two break points and then lost the game with a forehand error. Nadal continued to maintain a 3-0 lead. It is also the 9-game winning streak that started in the first set. In the fourth game, Gasquet completed the first guarantee of the game and won the applause of the audience. After that, Nadal continued to break the belt and continue to eat away the points. He won the second set 6-1, leading 2-0 in total points. In the third set, Nadal quickly established an advantage at the start. In the first game, he broke serve with 4 points in a row, and took advantage of the opportunity to secure a 2-0 lead after the second game. In the third game, Gasquet completed the first guarantee of this set. In the fourth game, Nadal was a little slack. Gasquet got a 40-0 consecutive break point. Nadal then tried to make a short connection and forehand to cross. Gasquet accurately judged the volley and scored the goal. First break in the field. Since then, Gasquet's state has continued to improve, and he has easily secured serve for two consecutive service games. After the score reached a 5-5 tie, Gasquet saved three consecutive break points in the eleventh game, and shortened the fourth break point. The mistake was lost, and Nadal took advantage of the situation to secure a 7-5 victory in the third set, winning 3-0 with a total score and advancing to the top 16 of the men's singles. Alcaraz advances 3-0, Diafo beats Schwarzman Spanish supernova Alcaraz has won two Masters championships twice this season and set a record for the youngest quarter-finals at the US Open in 2021. He played as the No. 3 seed in this tournament, winning a streak of Baez and Culia without losing a set. In the third round, Alcaraz's opponent was the American player Brooksby, who won the two players in a row Lajovic and Curic. In the first set, Alcaras easily secured the first three serve games in the beginning, and in the sixth game, he forced out a break point opportunity, and then quickly scored a break from the bottom line. After that, he maintained the break advantage to the end and won 6-3. First set victory. In the second set, Alcalás continued to maintain his impact and cashed in the third break point in the first game. Brooksby once completed the break in the fourth game, but Alcaras broke again in the fifth game and kept 6 serve all the way. -3 for another set. In the third set, Brooksby started with vigour at the start, and started 3-0 by breaking serve twice. The set victory totaled 3-0 and advanced to the top 16 of the men's singles. The No. 22 seed local star Diafo met No. 14 seed Schwarzman in the third round. In the first set, the score was tied at 2-2. Schwarzman then broke serve twice and completed 5-2. Taking the lead, Diafo did not give up the set. He broke his opponent's serve twice to win the set, and after entering the tie-break, he saved three points and won the tie-break 9-7 to win the first set. In the second set, Schwarzman still broke serve to start, but as the game progressed, the initiative began to turn to Diafo's side. In the third set, they each completed a break and the score came to a 4-4 tie. At the end of the set, Di Yafu played more decisively. One even broke and secured 6-4 to win the third set, with a total score of 3-0. Round of 16. In other men's singles matches on this match day, No. 7 seed Nori defeated Rooney 7-5/6-4/6-1 and entered the top 16 of the US Open for the first time. No. 9 seed Rublev 6-4/2-6 /6-7/6-4/7-6 defeated strong enemy Shapovalov in five sets, and dark horse Iwashka defeated No. 26 seed Italy 6-4/3-6/6-2/6-3 Supernova Musetti, No. 15 seed Cilic defeated No. 20 seed Evans 7-6/6-7/6-2/7-5 to advance to the round of 16. (breathing wind)