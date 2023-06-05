Home » US President Biden receives Super Bowl champion Chiefs
US President Joe Biden received the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House. “Somehow last summer you were still considered to have no chance. But you haven’t given up hope,” Biden praised the Super Bowl champions on Monday in the US capital Washington.

Biden said his wife Jill is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Luckily, she is currently traveling. The Philadelphia Eagles lost 35-38 to the Chiefs at the Super Bowl in February. Biden hailed quarterback Patrick Mahomes as “one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation.”

The Chiefs presented Biden with a number 46 jersey. The Democrat is the 46th President of the United States. “This season has never been about one person. It was about a group of men who had each other’s backs to achieve something special together,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan. Coach Andy Reid also gave a short speech – but briefly confused Biden with former US President Barack Obama.

