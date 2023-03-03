Home Sports US speed specialist Ganong resigns at the end of the season
by admin
In January he finished third on the podium in the downhill run from Kitzbühel, now US alpine skier Travis Ganong is drawing a line under his career. As the US Ski Association announced on Thursday, the 34-year-old will withdraw from the World Cup at the end of the season, the last races for the speed specialist will be at the home races in Aspen at the weekend and at the season finale in Soldeu (AND ) at.

“I achieved my goals, won World Cup races, got a World Championship medal, fought for the podium at several Olympic Games. It was an honor to crown it all with the podium in Kitzbühel,” said Ganong. The Californian won silver at the 2015 home World Championships in Beaver Creek, he won a total of two World Cups and stood on the podium six times.

