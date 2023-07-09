US star Rapinoe announces the end of his career

Megan Rapinoe retires after this season. With a “deep feeling of peace and gratitude” she decided that this season would be her last, the 38-year-old said on Saturday on social networks. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20), Rapinoe can become world champion for the third time in a row with the US selection after 2015 and 2019.

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

At the last World Cup in France, Rapinoe became the top scorer and best player of the tournament. Off the field, she drew attention to herself with the fight for equality for women in football and political statements. Among other things, she had announced that she would not want to go to the “fucking White House” to honor US President Donald Trump at the time, even in the event of a World Cup triumph. Trump is a sexist and racist, she said.

Rapinoe plays for OL Reign, a Seattle-area club in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States. However, she celebrated her greatest successes with the US team, for whom she has played 199 international matches and, in addition to the two World Cup titles, also won Olympic gold in 2012. In 2019 she was voted FIFA Female Player of the Year.

