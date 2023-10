The American Jenson Brooksby has been banned for 18 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The agency punished the 22-year-old for three missed doping tests within twelve months.

The ban begins retroactively on July 5, 2023, the day of his suspension, and ends on January 4, 2025. Brooksby was recently only ranked 301st in the world rankings. He achieved his highest placement to date with 33rd place in June 2022.

