USA and Switzerland as group winners in the quarterfinals

The USA defeated Sweden 4-3 after extra time in the top game of Group A of the Ice Hockey World Championship. The Americans also won their seventh game on Tuesday and, as Group A winners, are waiting for their quarter-final opponents.

As the winners of Group B, Switzerland will meet “fear opponents” Germany, as they did in 2021. With a 5-0 win against France, the Germans also eliminated the last doubts about a place in the knockout rounds.

Latvia needs a point against Switzerland

With the new edition of the final in 2022 between Canada (3-1 against the Czech Republic) and defending champion Finland, another duel is already certain. In the evening Latvia fights against Switzerland for the last quarter-final ticket. If the Latvians fail to score, Slovakia remain ahead and would face the USA on Thursday.

Sweden almost turned the game upside down in the finish against long-dominant Americans. A quasi-own goal (55′) and Timothy Liljegren (58′) brought the Scandinavians into overtime after being 3-1 down. There, Winnipeg defender Dylan Samberg scored the gold goal (62nd).

More moreover in the 2023 World Cup in Finland and Latvia