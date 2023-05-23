Home » USA and Switzerland as group winners in the quarterfinals
Sports

USA and Switzerland as group winners in the quarterfinals

by admin
USA and Switzerland as group winners in the quarterfinals

The USA defeated Sweden 4-3 after extra time in the top game of Group A of the Ice Hockey World Championship. The Americans also won their seventh game on Tuesday and, as Group A winners, are waiting for their quarter-final opponents.

As the winners of Group B, Switzerland will meet “fear opponents” Germany, as they did in 2021. With a 5-0 win against France, the Germans also eliminated the last doubts about a place in the knockout rounds.

Latvia needs a point against Switzerland

With the new edition of the final in 2022 between Canada (3-1 against the Czech Republic) and defending champion Finland, another duel is already certain. In the evening Latvia fights against Switzerland for the last quarter-final ticket. If the Latvians fail to score, Slovakia remain ahead and would face the USA on Thursday.

Sweden almost turned the game upside down in the finish against long-dominant Americans. A quasi-own goal (55′) and Timothy Liljegren (58′) brought the Scandinavians into overtime after being 3-1 down. There, Winnipeg defender Dylan Samberg scored the gold goal (62nd).

More moreover in the 2023 World Cup in Finland and Latvia

See also  Diamond League Doha Station: Woo Sang-hyuk wins men's high jump, men's pole vault postponed due to strong wind_Game_Player_Shim

You may also like

Presti special guest at RiminiWellness 2023 waiting for...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on...

Kaut: We have to score a nasty goal,...

MotoGP 2023: Bastianini, test at Mugello with the...

C.Italia: 1′ of silence for Emilia Romagna before...

French Open 2023: Night sessions under scrutiny after...

with 6.8 million tickets sold, Tony Estanguet defends...

Who goes to the Champions League? The situation...

2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets new favorites...

After the soccer tragedy in El Salvador, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy