USA – Canada 2:0, USA soccer players defended their title in the CONCACAF Nations League

Canadian national team captain Atiba Hutchinson said goodbye to his career after winning silver. The 40-year-old midfielder, who helped the national team advance to last year’s World Cup, where Canada made its appearance after 36 years, did not play in the final match. He made his last 104th start in the national team in the semi-final against Panama, where he came on as a substitute player.

In the duel for third place, Mexico won, beating Panama 1:0. Defender Jesus Gallardo scored the goal in the 4th minute.

CONCACAF Nations League final tournament: Final: USA – Canada 2:0 (2:0) Goals: 12. Richards, 34. Balogun. For 3rd place: Mexico – Panama 1:0 (1:0) Goals: 4. Gallardo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

