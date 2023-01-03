Drama at the football “Monday Night”, one of the most eagerly awaited television appointments by American sportsmen. The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills has been postponed after visiting team player Damar Hamlin, 24, who has been a pro since 2021, collapsed on the field after a hard tackle with an opponent.

Rescued on the pitch by a team of doctors and paramedics, who gave him cardiac massage, Hamlin was taken to hospital where his conditions are described as “serious”. The incident occurred when there were six minutes left in the first of the four quarters. The Buffalo Bills were down 7-3 when Hamlin tackled Bengals forward Tee Higgins.

The Cincinnati player pounced on Hamling, hitting him in the head and chest. The two fell to the ground together. Hamlin got up quickly, but then took two steps and collapsed on his back. The scene immediately seemed serious. Companions and adversaries surrounded Hamlin as he was being rescued and many knelt down in tears to pray. The match has been suspended.

The medical staff intervened and tried to revive him for about ten minutes, in an unreal atmosphere, with the entire audience in silence, teammates and opponents on the field in tears, shocked, some on their knees, some praying. Hamlin was then loaded onto a stretcher and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The exit of the ambulance was accompanied by applause from the entire audience. Hamlin’s mother, who was in the stands, immediately got out and got into the ambulance to stand next to her son. Bengals fans have started a prayer vigil. The match has been postponed. The NFL players’ association has issued a statement to reaffirm the closeness of all the teams. “The only thing that matters at this moment – he declared – is Damar’s health and that he can recover”.

Hamlin, drafted by Buffalo in 2001 after playing in Pittsburgh, had become a staple of the team this year, also due to a series of injuries that had reduced the roster. His drama moved America. A fundraiser in his name has already raised $650,000 in just a few hours. One of the stars of the NFL, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote on Twitter: “I pray with all my heart. please get well, friend.’ «The game is not important – wrote JJ Watt of the Arizona Cardinals – Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please, get better.” The Buffalo Bills player is the latest injury this season, the most serious, in a string of injuries that have drawn criticism on the NFL. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles left the field Sunday convulsing after being hit in the ribs. On September 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital after hitting his head on the field in a collision. The incident happened against the Cincinnati Bengals.