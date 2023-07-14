Usa, Lisa Marie Presley died of obstruction of the small intestine – breaking latest news

Lisa Marie Presley died of complications from bariatric surgery (gastric by-pass) she underwent several years ago. The authorities reported on Thursday. The singer’s death at the age of 54 on January 12 was attributed to natural causes due to the effects of an obstruction of the small intestine. Additional details about what caused Presley’s death were included in an autopsy report released Thursday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report said the complication Presley experienced is a common complication of bariatric surgery, which is a weight-loss procedure, often done when other weight-loss methods haven’t worked or if a person has a serious medical condition.

Presley died in a Los Angeles hospital, where she had been rushed by paramedics in response to a 911 call from a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. No indications have been made public at the time of what might have caused the medical problem. The autopsy report said she had complained of stomach pain earlier in the day. She was buried Jan. 22 at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and sanctuary for Elvis fans. Presley is survived by three daughters, 34-year-old actress Riley Keough (nominated for her first Emmy Wednesday, for best actress in a limited series or television movie for “Daisy Jones & the Six”) and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. One son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.