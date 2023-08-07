USA lose penalties against Sweden

With tears in her eyes, Megan Rapinoe tried to comfort her distraught teammates. But the world-renowned USA star was just as overcome by her emotions. The defending champion and record winner failed on Sunday evening (local time) at the World Cup in the round of 16 against Sweden – and that dramatically. In the 4:5 (0:0, 0:0) penalty shoot-out, Lina Hurtig’s decisive Swedish goal was checked using goal-line technology, the ball was only just behind the line.

The four-time world champion had never finished worse than third place in a final round, but had to tremble in the preliminary round this summer. Coach Vlatko Andonovski gathered his dejected players on the pitch for a long time after the final whistle – his job should be in question. In the decision of the point, star player Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara forgave.

The Swedes, on the other hand, cheered their coup exuberantly, in regular time they were clearly inferior. Only with great difficulty and thanks to the strong goalkeeper Zecira Musovic Sweden saved themselves on penalties. In the quarter-finals on Friday (9.30 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s World Cup) it is against Japan. “I’m so happy, I don’t know how we did it, we fought as a team,” said Magdalena Eriksson on ARD. The party song “Dancing Queen” by Sweden’s iconic band ABBA was played in the stadium.

Penalty shootout decision

From the start it was a gripping game with clear advantages for the defending champion. Midfielder Smith was denied by Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic in the 54th minute. Andonovski’s US squad were pushing for the opening goal at this stage, and Lindsey Horan’s shot went just wide (57′). The Swedes got their first good chance late, Sofia Jakobsson failed in the 85th minute. Musovic saved on the other side of the field a little later against Alex Morgan (89th).

Sweden also struggled to keep the US team away from their own goal in extra time. However, the world champion team remained inefficient in the end. The decision therefore had to be made on penalties – and it turned out to be dramatic. Sweden had already qualified for the round of 16 after just two games in the group stage. The USA, on the other hand, had to tremble in their group until the final whistle of the last preliminary round game. A goalless draw against Portugal was just enough to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, the players of the Netherlands can still hope for the first World Cup title in their history. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the team led by former Bundesliga coach Andries Jonker beat South Africa 2-0 (1-0) in the round of 16. In the quarter-finals, the 2019 World Cup finalists will meet Spain on Friday (3:00 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s World Cup).

In the Football Stadium in Sydney, former Munich and Wolfsburg native Jill Roord gave the favorites an early lead after a corner (9′). The South Africans kept up well, but had to make two substitutions in the first half due to injury. In the second half, Lineth Beerensteyn made the final score (68′) after a serious mistake by South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.