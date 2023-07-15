USA wins its first: Women’s World Cup Moment No. 6

Editor’s note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament’s 32-year history.

The 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup wasn’t just the first World Cup the United States won; it was also the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There were international soccer tournaments before 1991, but FIFA didn’t have a Women’s World Cup before then. It also didn’t start off as 32-team tournament out of the gate. Only 12 teams qualified for the 1991 Women’s World Cup, including one from each of FIFA’s six confederations.

As the only representatives from CONCACAF, the United States made a massive statement by making it all the way to the final and beating Norway 2-1. Since then, the U.S. has won three more.

USA Wins The First: No. 6 | Most Memorable Moments in Women’s World Cup History

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Who could be the breakout star for this young, talented USWNT squad?



Best moments of Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT career: Highlights and goals



2023 Women’s World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results



Behind Sophia Smith’s supreme confidence: ‘From Day 1, I’m a winner’



Women’s World Cup Guide, Group B: Ireland, Nigeria, Australia, Canada



2023 Women’s World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams



8 teams that could stop USWNT from three-peating at 2023 World Cup



Germany’s golden goal: Women’s World Cup Moment No. 8



Haiti Odds to Win 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group Stage Schedule



Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

