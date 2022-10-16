RIVAROLO CANAVESE

On the hunt for championship victories, in Serie C Gold, both Usac Rivarolo and the newly promoted Chivasso basketball players, respectively tomorrow, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October.

Starting from the upper Canavese team, Usac is looking for the first success of the season. He will be busy tomorrow at 9pm in Ciriè, in a meeting that coach Titto Porcelli presents as follows: “Last Tuesday, when training resumed, we reviewed all the mistakes made last Saturday at home with Arona via video and we worked to never repeat them, not only against Ciriè, our next opponent on Saturday, but also in the future. This year there will be no relegations – explains Porcelli – we will take advantage of it to work and make our athletes grow mentally and technically, in view of next season, when there will be a C with relegation. Instead, focusing on Ciriè, he is an opponent we know very well, he is a team that certainly has more experience than us and that has been set up to be able to play the playoffs at the end of the season – says Porcelli -. I asked the team for a reaction compared to last Saturday, we need to improve the first two quarters from the point of view of the game where, despite we were ahead, we did not express our potential, as we did in the following two quarters, in which we also lost, as well as playing badly. For our philosophy – continues Porcelli – it is also very important how you win and lose ».

Back from a defeat also Basket Chivasso at home in Crescentino (Vercelli) against the Ligurians of Rapallo, and now the Chivassesi are called to raise their bow on Sunday 16, at 18, in Borgosesia against Valsesia, a formation that the first day had overcome the other Canavese team: Usac Rivarolo.

It will be a game to be taken with a grain of salt for coach Pomelari’s boys, who, after winning their debut in the league in Arona, want to bring home the two points again.

On the third day of the first leg there will also be: tomorrow at 20.45 Cus Collegno-Savigliano and at 21 Rapallo-Derthona and Arona-Serravalle Scrivia, while Sunday at 18.30 Chieri-Collegno, at 20 Biella-Crocetta Torino. Ranking: Cus Collegno, Crocetta To, Serravalle Scrivia and Rapallo 4; Chivasso, Savigliano, Arona, Chieri, Valsesia, Biella 2; Cus Collegno, Derthona, Ciriè, Usac 0. –